Sarries return to the City

Saracens is excited to announce that we will be returning to the Honourable Artillery Company on Thursday 9th September to take on Ulster in a pre-season friendly (kick off 5pm).

The annual event, known affectionally as ‘Sarries in the City’, has become a staple in the Saracens calendar and is the perfect showcase to watch world class rugby in Central London.

This will be the last chance to cheer on the Men in Black before they embark on their journey back to the top flight of English rugby in their Gallagher Premiership season opener against Bristol on Friday 17th September.

In the stunning gardens of the Honourable Artillery Company in the heart of London, there are a limited number of match day experiences available for supporters who wish to attend to choose from.

Ranging from the exclusive Armoury Suites to the casual Posts Enclosure for £50pp, click here to fo find out all of the information and book early to avoid disappointment.

For any fans unable to make the game it will be streamed live on the Saracens website, simply login and watch for free.