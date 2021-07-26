Sarries return to the City
Saracens is excited to announce that we will be returning to the Honourable Artillery Company on Thursday 9th September to take on Ulster in a pre-season friendly (kick off 5pm).
The annual event, known affectionally as ‘Sarries in the City’, has become a staple in the Saracens calendar and is the perfect showcase to watch world class rugby in Central London.
This will be the last chance to cheer on the Men in Black before they embark on their journey back to the top flight of English rugby in their Gallagher Premiership season opener against Bristol on Friday 17th September.
In the stunning gardens of the Honourable Artillery Company in the heart of London, there are a limited number of match day experiences available for supporters who wish to attend to choose from.
Ranging from the exclusive Armoury Suites to the casual Posts Enclosure for £50pp, click here to fo find out all of the information and book early to avoid disappointment.
For any fans unable to make the game it will be streamed live on the Saracens website, simply login and watch for free.
As part of their pre-season preparations, Sarries will also be heading to Belfast on Friday 3rd September for the first match in the double header.
Director of Rugby Mark McCall is excited for a big challenge before the Premiership campaign gets underway.
“We are very much looking forward to testing ourselves in a double header against Ulster. They are a top side who will provide us with excellent preparation for the upcoming season.
“Also, to be returning to the HAC is very exciting as it is always one of our favourite nights in the calendar so we hope to see many of our supporters on the touchline once again.”
Pre-Season Schedule:
Ulster v Saracens – Friday 3rd September – 7pm – Kingspan Stadium
Saracens v Ulster – Thursday 9th September – 5pm – HAC, City Rd, London EC1Y 2BQ