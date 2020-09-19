Sarries to face Racing 92 in European semi-final

Saracens will face Racing 92 in the Heineken Champions Cup semi-final in France on Saturday 26th September (KO 13H00 UK time/14H00 French time).

Mark McCall’s side reached the last four of the competition by defeating top seeds Leinster 25-17 at the Aviva Stadium while les Ciel et Blanc overcame Clermont Auvergne in their quarter-final.

The two sides have already faced each other in the competition this season with Sarries suffering defeat on the road before qualifying with victory in Round 6 of the pool stages.