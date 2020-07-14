Sarries to play Irish at The Stoop
Saracens will now play London Irish on Monday 31st August in Round 17 of the Gallagher Premiership.
Irish have confirmed their remaining home games will be played at The Stoop meaning Mark McCall’s side will face the previously Reading-based outfit a day later due to Harlequins’ home match on the Sunday.
Sarries kick-off the restart at Bristol Bears before back-to-back Allianz Park matches against Gloucester and Quins.
The fixture with Irish will end the club’s August batch of matches.
