Sarries U18 face Worcester on Finals Day

Saracens Under-18s will take on Worcester Warriors on Sunday in the Premiership Rugby Under-18 League Finals Day (KO 12H00).

The youngsters in Black qualified for the Sixways event after finishing second in the Academy League Southern Conference.

The two teams will go head-to-head after identical records in the group stages. Both sides won four and lost two matches.

Newcastle Falcons and Bristol Bears will go up against each other at 14H00 and London Irish and Leicester Tigers will battle to be crowned U18 champions.

It promises to be an entertaining day at Sixways as the stars of the future take centre stage in an event which has seen the likes of Louis Rees-Zammit, Manu Vunipola and Marcus Smith taking to the field.

Entry for the Finals Day is FREE.

KICK-OFF TIMES

Worcester Warriors vs Saracens (12H00)

Newcastle Falcons vs Bristol Bears (14H00)

London Irish vs Leicester Tigers (16H00)