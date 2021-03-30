Sasha Corbin Netball Masterclasses
A fantastic opportunity for aspiring players within a Club or Academy Programme (School Years 7+) to learn from one of the sport’s top talents, England Roses player & Saracens Mavericks captain.
Sasha will support players to improve their netball skills, understand what it takes to be an elite athlete and most importantly, have fun while training!
NOTE: All attendees must bring their own netball.
Sasha Corbin Masterclasses run for three hours and are priced at £35.95 per session.
|Wednesday 2nd June
|14:00 to 17:00
|Oaklands College, St Albans
|Friday 4th June
|13:00 to 16:00
|Birchwood High School, Bishops Stortford
