Sasha Corbin Netball Masterclasses

30-03-2021 Saracens Mavericks - Sam Castle

A fantastic opportunity for aspiring players within a Club or Academy Programme (School Years 7+) to learn from one of the sport’s top talents, England Roses player & Saracens Mavericks captain.

Sasha will support players to improve their netball skills, understand what it takes to be an elite athlete and most importantly, have fun while training!

NOTE: All attendees must bring their own netball. 

Sasha Corbin Masterclasses run for three hours and are priced at £35.95 per session.

DATETIMEVENUE
Wednesday 2nd June        14:00 to 17:00Oaklands College, St Albans
Friday 4th June13:00 to 16:00Birchwood High School, Bishops Stortford
