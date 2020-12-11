Saturday’s friendly to be live streamed!

Saracens Men’s first pre-season friendly ahead of the 2020/21 Championship season will be live streamed on the club website.

Mark McCall’s side take on a Leicester Tigers XV on Saturday (KO 13H00) at Copthall Stadium with 1,000 lucky supporters set to be in attendance for the first time since March.

Further opportunities for fans to watch Sarries in the flesh will come down the line but for those who missed out this time, you will be able to watch coverage of the match from 12H45 for FREE with commentator Jack Zorab and wing Alex Lewington talking you through the match.

Login to the website using your email and password to gain free access to the stream. Please test your login prior to the match to ensure access.