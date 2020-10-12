Scotland call up Maitland for autumn Tests

Sean Maitland has been named in a 40-man Scotland squad for the autumn internationals.

The Saracens flyer has 48 caps for his country for whom he qualifies for through his grandparents.

Scotland will play their final 2020 Six Nations match against Wales before featuring in the newly launched Autumn Nations Cup.

Former Sarrie loanee Blair Cowan has also been selected.

Head coach Gregor Townsend said: “We are very much looking forward to coming back together as a coaching and playing group after such an unprecedented and challenging period in our sport and across society in general.

“There was a strong feeling that we were growing as a team during the Six Nations earlier this year, making progress from game-to-game as well as building closer bonds within the squad. Our aim is to keep this momentum going as we take on Georgia and Wales before competing in the Autumn Nations Cup in November.

“The squad we have selected is formed by the majority of the players we worked with in the Six Nations alongside players who have grabbed their opportunity in the past few weeks and have been in form for their respective teams.

“Given the lack of games since March, there will be opportunities for players out-with the squad to break into our group over the next few weeks, but for now the focus is on this group that will be in camp from tomorrow. It will be great to see some familiar faces, welcome a few back into our squad and also introduce some new players to Test match rugby.”