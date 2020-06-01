Season Update & Ticket Purchaser Information

Dear Supporter,

With the Government announcing the resumption of domestic competitive sport from today we know that you will be keen to understand what this means for the 2019-20 Gallagher Premiership season.

Premiership Rugby remains committed to completing the 2019-20 season when it is safe to do so. However, ahead of any announcement by Premiership Rugby we want you to be aware that we are currently finalising plans which will provide all match ticket purchasers (including The Showdown at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium) with a range of options should any remaining 2019-20 season matches be played behind closed doors, at neutral venues or be cancelled.

The options will include a variety of ways for Saracens to transfer the value that is due to you, including: rolling over or receiving credit for the value of your booking, applying for a partial or full refund or donating all or a proportion of the value to support Saracens during these financially challenging and extremely complicated times.

We are confident that we will be able to provide options to suit the wishes of all of our supporters we must stress, however, that we are not in control of all the timelines.

This process cannot start until Premiership Rugby confirm plans for the remaining 2019-20 season matches, which we will share with you as soon as we have them.

Then, within 48 hours, individual match ticket purchasers will be contacted by email to select their options. Saracens seasonal members will be contacted by phone to discuss their available options separately.

We would like to thank you and all Saracens supporters for their incredible patience throughout this period and for the many encouraging messages we have received in recent weeks and months.

Stay Safe Everyone,

#TogetherSaracens