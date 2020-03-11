Saracens

See what an action-packed game of women’s rugby is like – Lisa Martin

Lisa Martin believes fans are in for a treat when they come to The Duel

Saracens Women face Harlequins Women in a top of the table clash in the Tyrrells Premier 15s on Saturday 18 April at Allianz Park.

We sat down with Lisa Martin to look ahead to the game, including what people can expect from a match against Harlequins and what it would mean to the team to have a big crowd at The Duel.

The Duel | "See what an action-packed game of women's rugby is like"

