Segun extends until 2023

Saracens is delighted to announce Rotimi Segun has committed his future to the club for a further two years.

The Academy graduate was in dazzling form last season and has been rewarded with a contract that will see him stay in north London until at least 2023.

A debutant in 2017 whilst in the Academy, Segun featured heavily during the 2019/20 campaign and made his European debut on the road at Racing 92.

He ended the year as the Men in Black’s top scorer in all competitions crossing the whitewash on 14 occasions, including seven in the Premiership.

“I’ve always wanted to stay at this club,” Segun said.

“It’s been very good to me over the past four or five years that I have been here and to be able to continue that learning journey with this group is very exciting for me.

“It’s a great group of boys we’ve got here. We know the challenges ahead; we know what it will take to get back into the Premiership and we’re all looking forward to it and ready to go.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall added: “We are really pleased Roti has committed his future to the club.

“He is another one of our young players who has excelled since coming through the Academy into the senior squad.

“His potential for growth and desire to improve is exciting and we are sure his best days are ahead of him.”