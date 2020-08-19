Senior Academy Squad confirmed

Saracens is pleased to confirm the Senior Academy squad for the next year.

Eight players have made the step up from the Under-18s programme. Felsted School’s Alex Wardell, Sam Bryan and Tristan Smith have all graduated into the Senior Academy as have Toby Knight (Berkhamsted School), Tom Mills (Langley Park), Brandon Jackson (Sutton Valance School) and Samson Adejimi (Davenant Foundation).

Nine new faces have joined the Senior Academy while six have graduated into the Senior Squad.

Wing Ben Harris is a new addition to the club from the England Sevens programme.

Charlie Watson, Theo Dan and Ollie Stonham have all signed new contracts until 2023 while Sam Crean has extended for two years.

Mink Scharink and Ethan Benson are now contracted for another year.

Six players in Joel Kpoku, Manu Vunipola, Sean Reffell, Kapeli Pifeleti, Elliott Obatoyinbo and Andy Christie have graduated into the Senior Squad.

Tobias Munday has left the club. Everyone wishes him all the best for his time at Loughborough University and beyond.

Senior Academy Squad

Alex Wardell

Ben Harris

Brandon Jackson

Cameron Boon

Charlie Watson

Ethan Benson

Harvey Beaton

Jeavaughn Warren

Jon Kpoku

Josh Hallett

Mink Scharink

Ollie Stonham

Sam Bryan

Sam Crean

Sam Wainwright

Samson Adejimi

Theo Dan

Toby Knight

Tom Mills

Tristan Smith