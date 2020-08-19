Senior Academy Squad confirmed
Saracens is pleased to confirm the Senior Academy squad for the next year.
Eight players have made the step up from the Under-18s programme. Felsted School’s Alex Wardell, Sam Bryan and Tristan Smith have all graduated into the Senior Academy as have Toby Knight (Berkhamsted School), Tom Mills (Langley Park), Brandon Jackson (Sutton Valance School) and Samson Adejimi (Davenant Foundation).
Nine new faces have joined the Senior Academy while six have graduated into the Senior Squad.
Wing Ben Harris is a new addition to the club from the England Sevens programme.
Charlie Watson, Theo Dan and Ollie Stonham have all signed new contracts until 2023 while Sam Crean has extended for two years.
Mink Scharink and Ethan Benson are now contracted for another year.
Six players in Joel Kpoku, Manu Vunipola, Sean Reffell, Kapeli Pifeleti, Elliott Obatoyinbo and Andy Christie have graduated into the Senior Squad.
Tobias Munday has left the club. Everyone wishes him all the best for his time at Loughborough University and beyond.
Senior Academy Squad
Alex Wardell
Ben Harris
Brandon Jackson
Cameron Boon
Charlie Watson
Ethan Benson
Harvey Beaton
Jeavaughn Warren
Jon Kpoku
Josh Hallett
Mink Scharink
Ollie Stonham
Sam Bryan
Sam Crean
Sam Wainwright
Samson Adejimi
Theo Dan
Toby Knight
Tom Mills
Tristan Smith