Seven Sarries in England Squad

Seven Saracens have been called up by England for the 2021 Six Nations.

Owen Farrell will continue as captain of his country and is joined in the back division by Elliot Daly.

Fifty-plus capped Billy Vunipola and Jamie George are selected as is second row Maro Itoje who has 43 England appearances to his name. Bristol Bears loan duo Max Malins and Ben Earl are also included.

Uncapped wing Ali Crossdale has been named in Eddie Jones’ ‘shadow squad’.

Mako Vunipola will join with the squad to undertake rehab during the tournament.

England will retain a 28-player squad throughout the tournament, following an agreement with Premiership Rugby, The RPA and The RFU in recognition of the challenges presented by COVID-19.

The squad will meet up at St. George’s Park, England football’s training base, on Wednesday 27th January. They will then move to their base, The Lensbury in Teddington, ahead of their first game against Scotland at Twickenham Stadium on Saturday 6th February (4.45pm KO).

Head coach Eddie Jones said: “This has been a really tough squad to pick and I know there are a lot of disappointed players who haven’t been selected.

“We’re really excited by the players we have got, it’s a very vibrant squad and we are looking forward to getting started next week.

“We’re very grateful to Premiership Rugby, the clubs and the RPA for allowing us to have 28 players throughout the tournament, we’re very happy with the number and it’s testament to the growing relationships between all parties.

“Ultimately our goal is to win the Six Nations and to do that we’ll need to work hard, prepare well each day and take it as it comes.”

Jones has also named a 12-player shadow squad, who will be part of the same testing protocols as the tournament squad.

Following their opening match, the Calcutta Cup, England will then host Italy on Saturday 13th February (2.15pm KO) before playing Wales away on Saturday 27th February (4.45pm KO).

Jones’ side will return to Twickenham to face France on Saturday 13th March (4.45pm KO) before travelling to Dublin for their final game, against Ireland, on Saturday 20th March (4.45pm KO).

England’s home matches, along with Ireland v England, are live on ITV. Wales vs England is live on the BBC.

FULL SQUAD

Backs

Elliot Daly (Saracens, 47 caps)

Owen Farrell (Saracens, 88 caps)

George Ford (Leicester Tigers, 72 caps)

Ollie Lawrence (Worcester Warriors, 3 caps)

Max Malins (Bristol Bears, 3 caps)

Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 61 caps)

Paolo Odogwu (Wasps, uncapped)

Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, uncapped)

Dan Robson (Wasps, 7 caps)

Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 34 caps)

Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, 46 caps)

Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 104 caps)

Forwards

Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 26 caps)

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 28 caps)

Ben Earl (Bristol Bears, 8 caps)

Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 23 caps)

Jamie George (Saracens, 54 caps)

Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs, 4 caps)

Maro Itoje (Saracens, 43 caps)

Joe Launchbury (Wasps, 69 caps)

Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 85 caps)

Joe Marler (Harlequins, 72 caps)

Beno Obano (Bath Rugby, uncapped)

Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 8 caps)

Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 22 caps)

Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 56 caps)

Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs, 18 caps)

Mark Wilson (Newcastle Falcons, 19 caps)

SHADOW SQUAD

Charlie Atkinson (Wasps, uncapped)

Ali Crossdale (Saracens, uncapped)

Tom Dunn (Bath Rugby, 3 caps)

Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 17 caps)

George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 3 caps)

Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby, 54 caps)

Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 4 caps)

George Martin (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, uncapped)

Jacob Umaga (Wasps, uncapped)

Jack Willis (Wasps, 2 caps)