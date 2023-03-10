MAVERICKS PREVIEW | Shaw excited by Thorns challenge

Ahead of this weekend’s fixture against England Thorns, Christina Shaw is expecting a “real spectacle” at HSV.

The match is the first between the Thorns and a Netball Super League side, as Mavericks look to continue their growth over the last few games.

Last weekend, the side put on a show for the home crowd, as they secured a comprehensive victory over Celtic Dragons. Reflecting on the result, Shaw was pleased with how her side adapted against a different style of play.

“We were definitely pleased with the result last weekend. It was interesting to see how we matched up against a slightly different style of play to many other teams in the league, so we’ll take lots of learnings from that to0.”

The Thorns will offer a different threat again this weekend, with Shaw praising the opposition and explaining that they will pose a different threat again this weekend.

“We are super excited to get out on court against Thorns. They are a great opposition and extremely athletic, so this is something we will need to adapt to. It’s going to be a very aerial game, so we will definitely want to match up in that respect.”

With this fixture being a friendly, it allows Shaw and her teammates the opportunity to continue to build different parts of their game, away from the pressures of a Netball Super League encounter.

With the likes of Monique Meyer and Jodie Gibson in top form over recent rounds, the onus this weekend is on the rest of the squad to build on their defensive work and secure more ball across the court.

“We really want to put into practice some specific focus points from the Dragons game. We are also looking to build on other aspects of our game, including reducing error rate and promoting more turnover across the whole court.”

Shaw is one of a number of new faces in the Mavericks squad this season and she already feels that her game is developing under the guidance of Head Coach Camilla Buchanan and the players around her.

“I am really enjoying working with this Mavs group. There is so much knowledge and experience within the team and management, so I’m building all aspects of my game which is super positive. I am looking forward to seeing what we can do for the rest of the season.”

That knowledge base can only continue to be a positive, as Shaw and this season’s other new signings continue to make a big impression in the black and red of Saracens Mavericks.