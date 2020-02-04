SHOWCASE RETURNS TO MARSHALL ARENA

Saracens Mavericks are heading back to the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes for another Showcase of world-class netball.

On Monday 11 May, Saracens Mavericks will welcome Loughborough Lightning to Milton Keynes, in what is sure to be a great spectacle for netball fans.

Over 1,500 fans saw Mavericks take on Wasps Netball at Marshall Arena in 2019, and the home side are looking forward to making this event even bigger and better in 2020.

Both squads bringing together a huge amount of international experience, skill and flair to the main stage as they compete in the Vitality Netball Superleague 2020.

Fans will be able to watch England Roses George Fisher and Razia Quashie for Saracens Mavericks compete against Australian born Sam May and Ugandan Mary Cholhok for Loughborough Lightning.

Sasha Corbin, Saracens Mavericks captain, said: “This will be one of the biggest games of the season, you won’t want to miss it. As players we can’t wait to get in front of a massive crowd at Marshall Arena and showcase a great battle.

“We need everyone’s support, get your tickets before it sells out!”

Kat Ratnapala, Head Coach said: “We can’t wait to welcome Loughborough Lightning to Marshall Arena. They are an outstanding side and we know it will be a real contest.

“Our amazing workforce work so hard to make this arena home for the evening. Fans can get up close and personal with the players and last year it was a great atmosphere to play in, we’re really looking forward to doing it all again.”