Shuttle Bus Timings: Saracens Men vs Ampthill Rugby
Check out the Shuttle Bus timings for this evening’s game at StoneX Stadium.
PRE MATCH:
Mill Hill East to Pursley Road: 18:00, 18:20, 18:40, 19:00, 19:20
Mill Hill Broadway to Pursley Road: 18:00, 18:20, 18:40, 19:00, 19:20
(It is approximately a 10 minute walk from Pursley Road to StoneX Stadium).
POST MATCH:
Pursley Road to Mill Hill East 21:30 then about every 8 minutes until 22:30
Pursley Road to Mill Hill Broadway 21:30 then about every 8 minutes until 22:30
