Shuttle Bus Timings: Saracens Men vs Ampthill Rugby

Check out the Shuttle Bus timings for this evening’s game at StoneX Stadium.

PRE MATCH:

Mill Hill East to Pursley Road: 18:00, 18:20, 18:40, 19:00, 19:20

Mill Hill Broadway to Pursley Road: 18:00, 18:20, 18:40, 19:00, 19:20

(It is approximately a 10 minute walk from Pursley Road to StoneX Stadium).

POST MATCH:

Pursley Road to Mill Hill East 21:30 then about every 8 minutes until 22:30

Pursley Road to Mill Hill Broadway 21:30 then about every 8 minutes until 22:30