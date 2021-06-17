Saracens

Shuttle Bus Timings: Saracens Men vs Ealing Trailfinders

17-06-2021 Match Day - Saracens Ltd.

Check out the shuttle bus timings for Sunday’s game at StoneX Stadium.

Pre-match
Mill Hill East to Pursley Road: 13:55 then every 15 minutes until 15:25
Mill Hill Broadway to Pursley Road: 13:55 then every 15 minutes until 15:25

(It is approximately a 10 minute walk from Pursley Road to StoneX Stadium).

Post-match
Both directions from Pursley Road: 17:30 then approximately every 8 minutes until 18:37

