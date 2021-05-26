Saracens

SHUTTLE BUS

Shuttle bus timings: Saracens Men vs Hartpury Uni RFC

26-05-2021 Club News - Saracens Ltd.

Check out the shuttle bus timings for Saturday’s game at StoneX Stadium.

PRE-MATCH
Mill Hill East to Pursley Road: 12:25 then every 15 minutes until 13:55
Mill Hill Broadway to Pursley Road: 12:25 then every 15 minutes until 13:55

(It is approximately a 10 minute walk from Pursley Road to StoneX Stadium).

POST-MATCH
Both directions from Pursley Road: 16:00 then approximately every 8 minutes until 17:00

