Shuttle bus timings: Saracens Men vs Hartpury Uni RFC
Check out the shuttle bus timings for Saturday’s game at StoneX Stadium.
PRE-MATCH
Mill Hill East to Pursley Road: 12:25 then every 15 minutes until 13:55
Mill Hill Broadway to Pursley Road: 12:25 then every 15 minutes until 13:55
(It is approximately a 10 minute walk from Pursley Road to StoneX Stadium).
POST-MATCH
Both directions from Pursley Road: 16:00 then approximately every 8 minutes until 17:00
