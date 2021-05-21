Shuttle bus timings: Saracens Women vs Loughborough Lightning

Check out the Shuttle Bus timings for Saturday’s game at StoneX Stadium.

BEFORE MATCH

From Mill Hill East to Pursley Road: 12:55 then every 15 minutes until 14:25

From Mill Hill Broadway to Pursley Road: 12:55 then every 15 minutes until 14:25

(It is approximately a 10 minute walk from Pursley Road to StoneX Stadium).

AFTER MATCH

Pursley Road to Mill Hill East: 16:30 then every 15 minutes until 17:30

Pursley Road to Mill Hill Broadway: 16:30 then every 15 minutes until 17:30