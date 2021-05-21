Shuttle bus timings: Saracens Women vs Loughborough Lightning
Check out the Shuttle Bus timings for Saturday’s game at StoneX Stadium.
BEFORE MATCH
From Mill Hill East to Pursley Road: 12:55 then every 15 minutes until 14:25
From Mill Hill Broadway to Pursley Road: 12:55 then every 15 minutes until 14:25
(It is approximately a 10 minute walk from Pursley Road to StoneX Stadium).
AFTER MATCH
Pursley Road to Mill Hill East: 16:30 then every 15 minutes until 17:30
Pursley Road to Mill Hill Broadway: 16:30 then every 15 minutes until 17:30
