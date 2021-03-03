Simba announce three-year partnership extension with Saracens Rugby Club

Saracens is delighted to have extended its partnership with pioneering sleep technology brand, Simba, for a further three seasons.

With over a million hybrid mattresses sold, Simba aims to create the perfect night’s sleep.

Simba’s ethos closely aligns with that of Saracens, with a shared focus on developing high performance and a key emphasis on the technology to support this. Simba’s mattresses will continue to benefit the squad with their sleep range, ensuring optimal rest and high-quality sleep.

“They are a brand we are very proud to work alongside”

As Principal Partner of the men’s side, Simba’s branding will proudly be displayed on the front of their matchday playing shorts, as it has done since the partnership kicked off in 2018, and will also feature around the newly named StoneX Stadium, home of Saracens.

Lucy Englander, Saracens Head of Group Partnerships, said: “Simba is the most recent partner in our family to extend their commitment to the club. They are a brand we are very proud to work alongside and love everything that they stand for. We are very much looking forward to another three seasons together. Thank you, team Simba, for all your continued support!”

Saracens Head of Sport Science, Tom Sherriff, said: “At Saracens we are continually pushing our players to develop themselves both on and off the pitch, however this can only happen if their training is backed up by consistent, good quality sleep.

“We believe a peaceful night’s sleep is as important as any training session for our players to reach their potential, and the best way for them to recover from the physical and mental stresses they encounter on an almost daily basis. By working closely with Simba to educate our players and provide them with the best sleep gear possible we are pleased to have made such significant improvements in this vital area.”

Steve Reid, CEO & Co-founder of Simba said: “Simba is delighted to be the Official Sleep Partner of Saracens for the next three years. We’re thrilled to be part of the team’s training regime – helping to develop peak body and mind conditioning.

“Research has shown 50% of Brits struggle to sleep. In professional sport, where the margins between success and failure are so small, this can be the difference between winning or losing.”

“Backed by science, data and technology, Simba is on a mission to engineer the optimal night’s sleep. When the stakes are so high, we hope we can give the players the edge on the pitch.”