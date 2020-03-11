Singleton to join Gloucester on loan

Jack Singleton will join Gloucester on a season-long loan for the 2020/21 campaign.

The hooker will continue his top-flight development with the West Country outfit before returning to the Saracens family.

Since returning to the Men in Black from Worcester Warriors, Singleton has made 14 appearances in all competitions for Mark McCall’s side, scoring two tries.

The 23-year-old becomes the third player that will spend a temporary period away from Sarries before returning alongside Academy graduates Ben Earl and Max Malins, who both committed their long-term future to the club ahead of a loan to Bristol Bears.