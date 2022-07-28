Six more players sign on for 22/23

Saracens is pleased to announce that six more players have extended their contracts to remain at the club for the 2022/23 campaign.

Ella Wyrwas, Cara Wardle, Rachel Laqeretabua, Hannah Casey, Sydney Gregson and Anna Goddard will all be at StoneX for another year.

The six key players in the back-line all played their part in the Premier 15s success last season, and will have crucial roles next year when the Women in Black aim to make it two titles in a row.

Head Coach Alex Austerberry is ecstatic with more positive news for his squad.

“Ella had a fantastic season last time out on her return to her childhood club. Her game has grown and developed at an accelerated rate and her performances were game shaping and defining. She is a bundle of energy on and off the pitch and securing her services for the next few seasons is fantastic for everyone.

Cara is another player who has been at the club since being a youngster. She has developed in to a consistent player at the top level. Great hard lines in attack and dependable in defence. Her game is in a good place and Cara has a great platform to kick on even further.

Rachel is an incredibly physical player with great power who can change momentum in a moment. Her presence on the field asks different questions of the opposition and it is very hard for them to find answers. Having supported her Fiji Drua journey in the second half of last season, we are excited to see her bring that form and experience to Saracens this coming season.

Choppa is a player who embodies the values of Saracens. Physical, hard working, tough, determined, unbelievably consistent and a huge figure in the club culture. Her performances and influence on our group is huge. It is fantastic she is here for another season.

Having Sydney return from long term injury is like a new signing. She has worked hard to return and has looked in great form over the start of pre-season. Sydney has a great energy and the ability to play several positions to the highest of levels. This bounce back season promises to be an exciting one.

Anna has worked very hard at her game and her approach to developing and improving is very impressive. We have seen Anna establish herself as an important squad member and I am sure we will see her continue to evolve over this season and beyond.

It is great to have so many players committing to the club for the upcoming season and beyond. Many of the players have been instrumental parts of the club for numerous seasons. That continuity, cohesiveness and commitment illustrates that on and off the field, we have something incredibly special.”