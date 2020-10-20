Six Sarries prep for Barbarians match with England
Six Saracens have been named in a 32-mane England squad to prepare for this weekend’s Quilter Cup.
Uncapped Academy graduate Ali Crossdale and England captain Owen Farrell form part of the back contingent while Mako and Billy Vunipola, along with Jamie George and Maro Itoje, are involved in the forwards.
Elliot Daly misses out after a leg issue flared up in training at the weekend.
England will take on the Barbarians at Twickenham Stadium on Sunday 26 October (2pm KO). It will be the first game for Jones’ side since March.
Crossdale is the only uncapped Sarries involved.
The match is live on Sky Sports Arena with coverage starting from 13H00.
Head coach Eddie Jones said: “This is an important game for us and we’re looking forward to getting back to Twickenham and playing rugby.
“We’ve had two really good camps, going back to basics and how we want to play. The Barbarians squad has a rich blend of talent, so this week we’ll be testing ourselves under pressure and looking to take our game to the next level.”
Following the Quilter Cup, which is an uncapped fixture, England will travel to Rome to face Italy in the final round of the delayed 2020 Guinness Six Nations on Saturday 31 October (16H45 GMT KO). The match is live on ITV.
England will then play four matches as part of the Autumn Nations Cup, returning to Twickenham Stadium for Quilter Internationals against Georgia (Saturday 14 November, 15H00 KO) and Ireland (Saturday 21 November, 15H00 KO).
They will then face Wales away (Saturday 28 November, 16H00 KO) before a placing match at home to determine final position in the competition (Sunday 6 December, 14H00 xKO). All Autumn Nations Cup games will be live on Amazon Prime.
FULL SQUAD
Backs
Ali Crossdale, Saracens
Fraser Dingwall, Northampton Saints
Owen Farrell, Saracens
George Ford, Leicester Tigers
Piers Francis, Northampton Saints
George Furbank, Northampton Saints
Willi Heinz, Gloucester Rugby
Jonathan Joseph, Bath Rugby
Ollie Lawrence, Worcester Warriors
Joe Marchant, Harlequins
Jonny May, Gloucester Rugby
Alex Mitchell, Northampton Saints
Ollie Thorley, Gloucester Rugby
Anthony Watson, Bath Rugby
Ben Youngs, Leicester Tigers
Forwards
Tom Curry, Sale Sharks
Alex Dombrandt, Harlequins
Tom Dunn, Bath Rugby
Charlie Ewels, Bath Rugby
Ellis Genge, Leicester Tigers
Jamie George, Saracens
Joe Heyes, Leicester Tigers
Ted Hill, Worcester Warriors
Maro Itoje, Saracens
Alex Moon, Northampton Saints
Beno Obano, Bath Rugby
David Ribbans, Northampton Saints
Will Stuart, Bath Rugby
Sam Underhill, Bath Rugby
Billy Vunipola, Saracens
Mako Vunipola, Saracens
Mark Wilson, Newcastle Falcons