Six Sarries prep for Barbarians match with England

Six Saracens have been named in a 32-mane England squad to prepare for this weekend’s Quilter Cup.

Uncapped Academy graduate Ali Crossdale and England captain Owen Farrell form part of the back contingent while Mako and Billy Vunipola, along with Jamie George and Maro Itoje, are involved in the forwards.

Elliot Daly misses out after a leg issue flared up in training at the weekend.

England will take on the Barbarians at Twickenham Stadium on Sunday 26 October (2pm KO). It will be the first game for Jones’ side since March.

Crossdale is the only uncapped Sarries involved.

The match is live on Sky Sports Arena with coverage starting from 13H00.

Head coach Eddie Jones said: “This is an important game for us and we’re looking forward to getting back to Twickenham and playing rugby.

“We’ve had two really good camps, going back to basics and how we want to play. The Barbarians squad has a rich blend of talent, so this week we’ll be testing ourselves under pressure and looking to take our game to the next level.”

Following the Quilter Cup, which is an uncapped fixture, England will travel to Rome to face Italy in the final round of the delayed 2020 Guinness Six Nations on Saturday 31 October (16H45 GMT KO). The match is live on ITV.

England will then play four matches as part of the Autumn Nations Cup, returning to Twickenham Stadium for Quilter Internationals against Georgia (Saturday 14 November, 15H00 KO) and Ireland (Saturday 21 November, 15H00 KO).

They will then face Wales away (Saturday 28 November, 16H00 KO) before a placing match at home to determine final position in the competition (Sunday 6 December, 14H00 xKO). All Autumn Nations Cup games will be live on Amazon Prime.

FULL SQUAD

Backs

Ali Crossdale, Saracens

Fraser Dingwall, Northampton Saints

Owen Farrell, Saracens

George Ford, Leicester Tigers

Piers Francis, Northampton Saints

George Furbank, Northampton Saints

Willi Heinz, Gloucester Rugby

Jonathan Joseph, Bath Rugby

Ollie Lawrence, Worcester Warriors

Joe Marchant, Harlequins

Jonny May, Gloucester Rugby

Alex Mitchell, Northampton Saints

Ollie Thorley, Gloucester Rugby

Anthony Watson, Bath Rugby

Ben Youngs, Leicester Tigers

Forwards

Tom Curry, Sale Sharks

Alex Dombrandt, Harlequins

Tom Dunn, Bath Rugby

Charlie Ewels, Bath Rugby

Ellis Genge, Leicester Tigers

Jamie George, Saracens

Joe Heyes, Leicester Tigers

Ted Hill, Worcester Warriors

Maro Itoje, Saracens

Alex Moon, Northampton Saints

Beno Obano, Bath Rugby

David Ribbans, Northampton Saints

Will Stuart, Bath Rugby

Sam Underhill, Bath Rugby

Billy Vunipola, Saracens

Mako Vunipola, Saracens

Mark Wilson, Newcastle Falcons