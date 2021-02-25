Six Sarries starters for England

Six Saracens will start for England against Wales in the Six Nations this weekend.

Elliot Daly will earn his 50th cap as continues at full-back with Owen Farrell captaining the side from inside centre. Jamie George comes back in at hooker next to loosehead Mako Vunipola.

Maro Itoje and Billy Vunipola keep their places at lock and Number 8 respectively.

Two Sarries out on loan at Bristol Bears in Ben Earl and Max Malins are named as replacements.

Head coach Eddie Jones said: “Wales is a really special fixture and rivalry. There is a long history between the two nations and the game means a lot to both countries. We know we’ll be up against a strong Welsh challenge on Saturday, but we’ve worked really hard in training this week and have got a very good team to face it.

“We want to show people what we are capable of, keep building our performances and the best is yet to come from this England team.”

Wales vs England is live on BBC One and BBC Radio 5 Live.