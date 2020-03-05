Six-two Saracens split for England vs Wales

Eight Saracens will take to the field on Saturday at Twickenham when England take on Wales in the 2020 Six Nations.

England head coach Eddie Jones has selected six players from the Men in Black in his match day 23 while Wales have two.

Captain Owen Farrell and full-back Elliot Daly will come up against centre Nick Tompkins in the backline while prop Rhys Carre could come on as a replacement and meet Jamie George in the front row.

Tompkins and Carre set to come up against six of their club teammates.

Maro Itoje and George Kruis continue in the second while two-cap Ben Earl is once again named on the bench.

Former Saracen Liam Williams lines up on the wing for Wales.

Jones said: “We’ve had a really good two week preparation – a fallow week in Oxford where we had good training days last Thursday and Friday and three good training days this week culminating in a very good session Wednesday.

“Wales are a very tough, well-coached side and they’ve been building on their attack since Wayne Pivac has taken over.

“It’s always a tough game against Wales and we know they will bring that toughness to all the contest areas.

“We’re looking forward to playing at home again and getting back out in front of our fantastic fans.”

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac said: “We’ve had a good two weeks and we are really excited about heading up to Twickenham for what will be a huge Six Nations clash.

“We have had the chance to put the disappointments of the loss to France behind us and we know heading to London we need to be more clinical in attack and convert the opportunities that we are creating.”

Sarries for England:

15 Elliot Daly

12 Owen Farrell (c)

2 Jamie George

4 Maro Itoje

5 George Kruis

21 Ben Earl

Sarries for Wales:

13 Nick Tompkins

17 Rhys Carre