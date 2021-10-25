Sonia Green becomes the first female player to reach 300 appearances for Saracens

Sonia ‘Sonic’ Green became the first female player to make her 300th appearance for Saracens in the recent victory over Exeter Chiefs, so in a career that has already lasted over two decades we gave her the difficult task of picking her three favourites matches in the Black and Red shirt!

1 – Saracens Women 32-19 Exeter Chiefs Women – Sunday 10th October 2021

I know this is the most recent match but it was just such an amazing occasion personally and the club made me feel so special.

Firstly, the match, we really wanted to get revenge as Exeter beat us last year and they’d had a strong start to the season so to put that marker down was great for all of us.

In terms of for myself it is of course something I am very proud of and to have such a big crowd at StoneX to watch made it even better.

For me, rugby is about the team and not the individual so to cap the day off with that was even better!

2 – Harlequins Women 27-33 Saracens Women – Saturday 14th December 2019

This was a crazy match but one that immediately springs to mind. Everyone knows about the local rivalry between the two clubs which always gives the games a real edge, and this one was no different.

We weren’t at the races in the first half and it was a really bad 40 minutes as we were 24-0 down away from home so it looked like a long way back.

Marlie scored just before half time to give us a bit of hope and then we had a pretty honest chat in the changing rooms and came out a different team in the second half!

Rocky got another score just after the break and then we chipped away at the lead, I remember after May Campbell’s try with 10 minuted left the conversion from Lisa Martin made it 28-27 to us and the Sarries fans were going crazy!

Marlie got her hat trick with only a few minutes left to confirm the win and it was just such an amazing comeback, and for me it signified everything about what it means to be a Saracen and our never say die attitude.

3 – Saracens Women 33-17 Harlequins Women – Saturday 27th April 2019

This final at Franklin’s Gardens got us our second consecutive Premier 15s title and it was one of the best team performances that I’ve been involved in.

We were just so on it right from the start and we raced in to a 27-0 lead at half time which was everything we could have asked for.

From 1-15 we were all at the top of our game and even though it was a final against Quins with all of the nerves that normally come with a big game we just were so focused and it was the culmination of a whole season of hard work.

Personally I had broken my leg earlier that season but thanks to our amazing medical team I got back within four months and played in the final which made it extra special!