sportsbreaks.com announced as an official travel agent for RWC 2023

Our official supporter travel partner Sportsbreaks.com has today announced that they will act as an Official Travel Agent for Rugby World Cup 2023 in France.

The leading consumer sports travel provider has been awarded official rights to sell ticket-inclusive travel packages to the most prestigious event in rugby union when the tournament goes to France in three years’ time.

Sportsbreaks.com are known to provide unforgettable fan experiences for some of the biggest events in the sporting calendar. Their travel packages remove the stress of organising travel and logistics, while also giving fans the opportunity to soak up the best of the local culture.

Sportsbreaks.com will be offering fans multiple options to attend all major matches in what is sure to be a bucket list tournament, including the quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final itself. The draw is set to take place on December 14th, with confirmation of match dates and venues following in March next year. Travel, accommodation, and official match tickets will be made available with a low deposit in spring 2021, giving fans plenty of time to plan their perfect Rugby World Cup 2023 experience.

Registrations are now open to gain a 48-hour early access to ticket and accommodation packages once they’re on sale. Registering with Sportsbreaks.com means you will be the first to hear about the exclusive travel packages and offers available for Saracens supporters.