Squad News : Pathway Squads 2021

We are pleased to announce our Aspire Academy, Under 19 & Under 21 Squads for the 2021 Season.

Our Aspire Academy coaches are our Pathway Head Coach Sachel Grant, Maggie Jackson MBE & Julia Kay.

Working with a group of athletes whose journey may look a little different to the NPL, but it’s a journey we have the pleasure of taking these aspiring athletes on. Previous members of a similar programme include England Netball Roses Academy athletes Aliyah Zaranyika and Holly James.

Whilst the focus is not to develop the group as a team, they will be working hard on their individual skills set and learning further about their own positional roles and responsibilities.

The players come from across the Saracens Mavericks landscape and we look forward to seeing what they can achieve in the coming year and beyond as they hope to gain a place in an NPL or university squad in the future.

Our Under 19s Head Coach Tricia Kilczynski said “I am really looking forward to working with the new look Under 19s Long Squad this year; with so many of last year’s squad moving on to U21s, University and VNSL.”

“There is so much potential in the players we have selected for our Under 19s Long Squad. Some amazing talent that has been grown through our Pathway and new players joining us for the first time, mix this with the experience from some members of last year’s squad and it’s looking really exciting.”

“There is a real buzz at training, it’s lovely seeing them all together. I can’t wait to see how this group develops. Exciting times ahead.”

Our Under 21s Head Coach Sachel Grant said “I am honoured to be working with the squad that has been selected for the season, along with fellow coaches Kendra & Lesley plus Team Manager Emily. There is a great mix of youth and experience within this squad.”

“We have a number of players that have been selected from the University of Hertfordshire (our current NPL dress sponsors) and it is pleasing to see that players can chose to study at UH and other universities whilst continuing to play netball at this high level.”

“Whilst training under the Elite Return to Train Framework for the Pathway this has meant things look a little different, the work ethic and environment has been second to none. A squad full of great depth across all positions.”

“What this group of players and staff can achieve this season and beyond is limitless.”

