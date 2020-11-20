SQUAD NEWS: SARACENS MAVERICKS PATHWAY 2020-21 – UNDER 17S

We are pleased to announce our Under 17s Long Squad for the 2020-21 Season.

Our Under 17s Head Coach Sachel Grant said “Whilst there is no NPL league for this age group, the 25 strong squad have great depth across all playing positions.”

“The athletes come from 15 different clubs and I am excited to see what they can do collectively and individually. The group is full of talented leaders many of whom were in our Under 15s or Under 17s last season as well as our Future Academies programme.”

#BeAMaverick