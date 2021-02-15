SSA Virtual Club Get Together on Tuesday

It’s good to talk, isn’t it?

Saracens Supporters Association has joined forces with Supporter Services to organise a virtual club get together.

With the 2020/21 Championship season on the horizon, coaches Ian Peel and Adam Powell, as well as Men’s players Janco Venter, Alec Clarey, Ralph Adams-Hale and Elliott Obatoyinbo, will be in attendance to answer questions on the longest pre-season ever, what lies ahead in the Championship, and much more!

Aside from on the pitch chat, Chief Executive Lucy Wray and Chief Community Officer Gordon Banks will provide an update on club matters and will answer questions too.