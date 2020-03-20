SSF Launch #TogetherActive Series

Due to the current situation with COVID-19, the Saracens Sport Foundation have decided to limit face to face delivery of our programmes.

This means, that the 1,500 beneficiaries that the Foundation impact on a weekly basis will be vulnerable to social isolation, lack of physical activity and issues with mental health.

The Saracens Sport Foundation are working hard on a number of different ways to tackle this, including our online video content series, starting from Monday 23 March!

The #TogetherActive series will include a variety of interactive and inclusive exercise, skills, health, dance and well-being videos delivered by our highly qualified and enthusiastic staff.

Videos will be uploaded to the Saracens Sport Foundation’s YouTube Channel and will be shared across SSF social media accounts. Please make sure you subscribe to their YouTube Channel so you don’t miss any of the new videos!

We encourage all SSF beneficiaries and Saracens members to engage with and share these videos to keep yourselves, your friends and your families active!

These are incredibly challenging times for charities like the Saracens Sport Foundation, meaning they need as much financial support as they can get, so that they can continue to transform people’s lives in our communities.

Please donate as much as you can for these sessions by following the link below