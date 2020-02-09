Saracens

Statement | Saracens Women vs RAF Women’s Rugby called off

09-02-2020 Club News - Abdullah Mahmood

Saracens Women’s friendly match against RAF Women’s Rugby has been called off due to extreme weather conditions.

The match was due to kick-off at 14H00 this afternoon. Following discussion between stadium staff and the safety team, and taking into consideration Met Office updates, the decision was made to call off today’s match.

The safety of fans, players and staff was the priority for all involved.

