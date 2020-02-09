Statement | Saracens Women vs RAF Women’s Rugby called off
Saracens Women’s friendly match against RAF Women’s Rugby has been called off due to extreme weather conditions.
The match was due to kick-off at 14H00 this afternoon. Following discussion between stadium staff and the safety team, and taking into consideration Met Office updates, the decision was made to call off today’s match.
The safety of fans, players and staff was the priority for all involved.
Latest News Articles
Disciplinary Verdict: Saracens... Disciplinary Verdict: Saracens...
Saracens have been fined €50,000 (euro), €25,000 of which is suspended until the end of...