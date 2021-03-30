StoneX Stadium bathed in blue

Last Thursday, StoneX Stadium was bathed in blue as part of the #makeitblue campaign where venues across the UK turned blue in a sign of appreciation for all of the phenomenal people who for the past year have worked on the front line against COVID.

As well as showing thanks to the NHS, the #makeitblue campaign are generating funds to support selected charities and creative engagement projects that have a specific focus on mental health and wellbeing.

Thanks to Version2 Lights, the stadium looked phenomenal! To check out more of Version2’s work, please visit their website www.v2lights.co.uk