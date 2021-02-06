Stonham replaces Reffell for Ealing match
Saracens has been forced into a change for this afternoon’s match against Ealing Trailfinders.
Sean Reffell is ruled out of the Trailfinders Challenge Cup contest with Ollie Stonham replacing him on the flank.
Senior Academy forward Ethan Benson comes in as a replacement.
Updated Saracens team to take on Ealing Trailfinders at StoneX Stadium at 1pm on Saturday:
15 Elliott Obatoyinbo
14 Ben Harris
13 Dom Morris
12 Harry Sloan
11 Rotimi Segun
10 Tom Whiteley
9 Aled Davies
1 Richard Barrington
2 Tom Woolstencroft ©
3 Vincent Koch
4 Joel Kpoku
5 Callum Hunter-Hill
6 Mike Rhodes
7 Ollie Stonham
8 Janco Venter
Replacements
16 Kapeli Pifeleti
17 Eroni Mawi
18 Alec Clarey
19 Ethan Benson
20 Toby Knight
21 Alex Day
22 Will Hooley
23 Duncan Taylor