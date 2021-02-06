Stonham replaces Reffell for Ealing match

Saracens has been forced into a change for this afternoon’s match against Ealing Trailfinders.

Sean Reffell is ruled out of the Trailfinders Challenge Cup contest with Ollie Stonham replacing him on the flank.

Senior Academy forward Ethan Benson comes in as a replacement.

Updated Saracens team to take on Ealing Trailfinders at StoneX Stadium at 1pm on Saturday:

15 Elliott Obatoyinbo

14 Ben Harris

13 Dom Morris

12 Harry Sloan

11 Rotimi Segun

10 Tom Whiteley

9 Aled Davies

1 Richard Barrington

2 Tom Woolstencroft ©

3 Vincent Koch

4 Joel Kpoku

5 Callum Hunter-Hill

6 Mike Rhodes

7 Ollie Stonham

8 Janco Venter

Replacements

16 Kapeli Pifeleti

17 Eroni Mawi

18 Alec Clarey

19 Ethan Benson

20 Toby Knight

21 Alex Day

22 Will Hooley

23 Duncan Taylor