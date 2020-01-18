Storm continue Shield campaign at Bristol

Saracens Storm head to Bristol Bears A this afternoon (KO 16H00) looking to maintain their impressive start to the Premiership Rugby Shield season.

Adam Powell’s side sit top of the Southern Conference with four bonus-point wins from four matches and face a Bears outfit who have picked up just a losing bonus point thus far.

On the wings last time out, Elliott Obatoyinbo and Ali Crossdale have switched to full-back and outside centre respectively with the flank spots by guests Troy Gobey and Chester Duff.

U18 duo Bryan and Jackson feature in a Storm 23 for the first time.

Alex Day and Josh Hallett make up a new half-back partnership while Varsity winner Charlie Watson continues at 12.

Ex-England international Joe Gray offers experience in a young pack at hooker and is joined in the front row by Kapeli Pifeleti and Sam Wainwright.

At 22-years-old, Callum Hunter-Hill is the oldest of the back five which also contains Jon Kpoku, Ollie Stonham, Sean Reffell and Andy Christie.

There are three guest players in Aaron Wilman, Mat Woodward and Will Sanders among the replacements and Under-18 pair Sam Bryan and Brandon Jackson are set for their first Shield outings after impressing in the Academy League.

Storm team to take on Bristol Bears A:

15 Elliott Obatoyinbo

14 Troy Gobey (Guest)

13 Ali Crossdale

12 Charlie Watson

11 Chester Duff (Guest)

10 Josh Hallett

9 Alex Day

1 Kapeli Pifeleti

2 Joe Gray

3 Sam Wainwright

4 Jon Kpoku

5 Callum Hunter-Hill

6 Ollie Stonham

7 Sean Reffell

8 Andy Christie

Replacements

16 Theo Dan

17 Aaron Wilman (Guest)

18 Mat Woodward (Guest)

19 Tobias Munday

20 Ethan Benson

21 Sam Bryan

22 Brandon Jackson

23 Will Sanders (Guest)