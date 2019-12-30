Storm end 2019 at home to Quins

Saracens Storm have made three changes for the final Premiership Rugby Shield match of 2019 against Harlequins A.

Adam Powell’s side host their London rivals tonight (Monday) at Allianz Park (KO 19H30) with entry FREE for season ticket holders. Adults tickets are priced at £10 and juniors at £5.

Hooker Joe Gray returns to the pack and is joined by guest prop Jake Elwood and Josh Ibuanokpe in the front row.

Calum Clark comes back into the mix at blindside flanker. Sean Reffell and Andy Christie continue at seven and eight respectively.

The Kpoku twins, Joel and Jon, retain their positions in the second row while the whole backline remains the same from victory against Exeter Braves last time out.

Storm have won all three of their Shield matches to date with a bonus point and sit joint-top of the Southern Conference with a game in hand over Exeter.

Storm team to take on Harlequins A:

15 Matt Gallagher

14 Ali Crossdale

13 Rotimi Segun

12 Charlie Watson

11 Elliott Obatoyinbo

10 Manu Vunipola

9 Tom Whiteley

1 Jake Elwood (Guest)

2 Joe Gray

3 Josh Ibuanokpe

4 Joel Kpoku

5 Jon Kpoku

6 Calum Clark

7 Sean Reffell

8 Andy Christie

Replacements

16 Theo Dan

17 Kapeli Pifeleti

18 Sam Wainwright

19 Cameron Boon

20 Ollie Stonham

21 Alex Day

22 Josh Hallett

23 Viliami Hakalo