Storm end 2019 at home to Quins
Saracens Storm have made three changes for the final Premiership Rugby Shield match of 2019 against Harlequins A.
Adam Powell’s side host their London rivals tonight (Monday) at Allianz Park (KO 19H30) with entry FREE for season ticket holders. Adults tickets are priced at £10 and juniors at £5.
Hooker Joe Gray returns to the pack and is joined by guest prop Jake Elwood and Josh Ibuanokpe in the front row.
Calum Clark comes back into the mix at blindside flanker. Sean Reffell and Andy Christie continue at seven and eight respectively.
The Kpoku twins, Joel and Jon, retain their positions in the second row while the whole backline remains the same from victory against Exeter Braves last time out.
Storm have won all three of their Shield matches to date with a bonus point and sit joint-top of the Southern Conference with a game in hand over Exeter.
Storm team to take on Harlequins A:
15 Matt Gallagher
14 Ali Crossdale
13 Rotimi Segun
12 Charlie Watson
11 Elliott Obatoyinbo
10 Manu Vunipola
9 Tom Whiteley
1 Jake Elwood (Guest)
2 Joe Gray
3 Josh Ibuanokpe
4 Joel Kpoku
5 Jon Kpoku
6 Calum Clark
7 Sean Reffell
8 Andy Christie
Replacements
16 Theo Dan
17 Kapeli Pifeleti
18 Sam Wainwright
19 Cameron Boon
20 Ollie Stonham
21 Alex Day
22 Josh Hallett
23 Viliami Hakalo