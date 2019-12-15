Storm head to Irish in the Shield
Academy duo Ollie Stonham and Josh Hallett will make their first Saracens Storm starts against London Irish at Hazelwood Training Centre on Monday night (KO 19H00).
Adam Powell’s side take on Irish in the Premiership Rugby Shield in their second outing of the season after securing a bonus-point win at Bath last time out.
Rotimi Segun, Ali Crossdale and Elliott Obatoyinbo make up an exciting back three while Tom Whiteley and Manu Vunipola are named at half-back.
Fresh from scoring two last time out, Andy Christie continues at Number 8 and Callum Hunter-Hill replaces Joel Kpoku in the row, joining his brother Jon.
Kapeli Pifeleti starts on his return from injury in between Welsh props Rhys Carre and Sam Wainwright.
Storm team to take on London Irish:
15 Elliott Obatoyinbo
14 Ali Crossdale
13 Josh Hallett
12 Viliami Hakalo
11 Rotimi Segun
10 Manu Vunipola
9 Tom Whiteley
1 Rhys Carre
2 Kapeli Pifeleti
3 Sam Wainwright
4 Jon Kpoku
5 Callum Hunter-Hill
6 Ollie Stonham
7 Sean Reffell
8 Andy Christie
Replacements
16 Theo Dan
17 Sam Crean
18 Harvey Beaton
19 Cameron Boon
20 Tobias Munday
21 Ethan Benson
22 Alex Day
23 Charlie Watson