Storm head to Irish in the Shield

Academy duo Ollie Stonham and Josh Hallett will make their first Saracens Storm starts against London Irish at Hazelwood Training Centre on Monday night (KO 19H00).

Adam Powell’s side take on Irish in the Premiership Rugby Shield in their second outing of the season after securing a bonus-point win at Bath last time out.

Rotimi Segun, Ali Crossdale and Elliott Obatoyinbo make up an exciting back three while Tom Whiteley and Manu Vunipola are named at half-back.

Fresh from scoring two last time out, Andy Christie continues at Number 8 and Callum Hunter-Hill replaces Joel Kpoku in the row, joining his brother Jon.

Kapeli Pifeleti starts on his return from injury in between Welsh props Rhys Carre and Sam Wainwright.

Storm team to take on London Irish:

15 Elliott Obatoyinbo

14 Ali Crossdale

13 Josh Hallett

12 Viliami Hakalo

11 Rotimi Segun

10 Manu Vunipola

9 Tom Whiteley

1 Rhys Carre

2 Kapeli Pifeleti

3 Sam Wainwright

4 Jon Kpoku

5 Callum Hunter-Hill

6 Ollie Stonham

7 Sean Reffell

8 Andy Christie

Replacements

16 Theo Dan

17 Sam Crean

18 Harvey Beaton

19 Cameron Boon

20 Tobias Munday

21 Ethan Benson

22 Alex Day

23 Charlie Watson