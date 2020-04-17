Saracens

Storm Shield fixtures cancelled

17-04-2020 Club News - Lewis Hancock

Saracens Storm’s remaining Premiership Rugby Shield matches have been cancelled.

All of the competition’s fixtures for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign have been called off due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Storm – led by Senior Academy coach Adam Powell – are the current holders of the Shield and were sitting top of the Southern Conference after five matches (four wins, one draw).

Everyone at Saracens would like to thank the fans for their efforts in supporting the club’s young players at Storm matches.

