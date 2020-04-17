Storm Shield fixtures cancelled
Saracens Storm’s remaining Premiership Rugby Shield matches have been cancelled.
All of the competition’s fixtures for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign have been called off due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Storm – led by Senior Academy coach Adam Powell – are the current holders of the Shield and were sitting top of the Southern Conference after five matches (four wins, one draw).
Everyone at Saracens would like to thank the fans for their efforts in supporting the club’s young players at Storm matches.
