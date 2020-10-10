Stronger Together: Saracens reveal 2020/21 kit

Saracens Rugby Club can today – on World Mental Health Day – proudly announce the launch of our 2020/21 home and away replica jerseys which will display the new Saracens Foundation logo.

Inspired by the iconic hoops of the past, the new replica shirts are priced at £65 for adults and £47 for kids and will for the first time ever feature the Saracens Foundation logo. Five pounds from the sale of every shirt will be donated to the Foundation to help the charity to continue their fantastic work to support the health and wellbeing of people within our surrounding communities.

Now more than ever, vulnerable people within our community need the support of the Saracens Foundation to help maintain good physical and mental health. Now more than ever, our charity needs financial support during a time when many traditional fundraising activities cannot take place. Together, we can shine a light on one of the proud cornerstones of our club and help raise valuable funds to ensure that the Foundation can continue to change the lives of so many.

Saracens Men fly-half and England captain Owen Farrell said: “The kit looks nice! The main thing about the replica shirts is to raise money for the Saracens Foundation and see how much help we can give them.

“We want to help the Foundation support the many people that they do across the whole of community. To buy the replica shirt and to know you’ve supported the Foundation who reach out to quite a lot of people is a massive thing and I’m sure the supporters of the club will do a brilliant job in doing that.”

Saracens Women and England full-back Sarah McKenna said: “I’m really enjoying the shirt. It’s got a snazzy design to it and probably reflects the way that we play!

“It’s really important we show our support to what the Saracens Foundation does, especially at the moment. Times have been quite trying since COVID so to be able to support people through the Foundation is imperative.”

Chief Community Officer Gordon Banks said: “The Saracens Foundation has been hit hard by the pandemic, but it has continued to do brilliant work throughout to support the participants within its programmes, many of which are extremely vulnerable. The new Saracens replica shirt launch provides an excellent opportunity for the club to raise the profile of one of our best kept secrets and to raise vital funds for our charity.”

The 2020/21 playing kit will get its first outing this afternoon when Saracens Women take on Worcester Warriors Women on the opening day of the Allianz Premier 15s season with the replica jerseys available to pre-order now for delivery from Monday 19th October.

Whilst fans are not yet allowed to cheer on their team in the stadium, now more than ever we need our supporters to wear their colours with pride, get behind their team and get behind our charity.