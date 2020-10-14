Stronger Together: The Foundation’s work is pivotal

On Saturday 10th October, Saracens Rugby Club launched its 2020/21 home and away replica jerseys which proudly display the new Saracens Foundation logo.

Inspired by the iconic hoops of the past, the club has set a target of raising £30,000 for the charity with each supporter who purchases playing their part.

The new replica shirts are priced at £65 for adults and £47 for kids and will for the first time ever feature the Saracens Foundation logo.

Five pounds from the sale of every replica shirt will be donated to the Foundation to help the charity to continue their fantastic work to support the health and wellbeing of people within our surrounding communities.

Now more than ever, vulnerable people within our community need the support of the Saracens Foundation to help maintain good physical and mental health. Now more than ever, our charity needs financial support during a time when many traditional fundraising activities cannot take place. Together, we can shine a light on one of the proud cornerstones of our club and help raise valuable funds to ensure that the Foundation can continue to change the lives of so many.

“The kit is beautiful!” Saracens Women and England Sevens star Deborah Fleming said.

“I really love Nike stuff and the Sarries colours. It’s great the Foundation is across the front as it keeps it in everyone’s minds that you can get involved and support the Foundation and the work it does.

“The Foundation’s work is pivotal to supporting the community and during the last six to eight months that’s really what has become apparent to everyone that you need to support one another. No individual, company or team is an island. It’s amazing that Saracens has a Foundation that is standing by its community.

“It’s great that there is target set with the selling of replica shirts. We’re going to try and raise £30,000 and that’s with £5 of each sale of a replica shirt going to the Foundation. It’s an amazing way for everyone to get behind the squads and the charity.”

Saracens Men and England Number 8 Billy Vunipola added: “I really enjoy the kit. It’s a bit of a throwback to when I first joined the club… the Dennis the Menace theme!

“In terms of the Foundation being on the front, it’s such a good initiative. With the club putting support behind the Foundation it shows we’re there, not just for the Foundation, but for the people that run it and the community.

“It’s a massive initiative, something we’re proud to support and hopefully our lending hand can help.”