Summer is Coming : Saracens Mavericks Community Programme 2021

Throughout the summer holidays we are delivering Netball Camps and Masterclasses across the region for school years 3 through to year ​13 alongside our NEW Adult Masterclasses for ages 16+.

Our Netball Camps are a great opportunity for young, aspiring netballers to improve their skills, develop their understanding of the game, make new friends and to have fun! All our Netball Camps run from 10:00am to 3.00pm.

We also have available a fantastic opportunity to be coached by our Saracens Mavericks captain, Sasha Corbin, who will be delivering Masterclass sessions in July. Sasha will be running Masterclasses for those in school years 7+ and also some New Adult Masterclasses in the evenings at various locations. Sasha will support players to improve their netball skills, understand what it takes to be an elite athlete and most importantly, have fun while training!

Following our hugely successful Elite Masterclass in June, we are excited to announce we will be running three Elite Masterclasses at the end of August in preparation for the netball season returning in September. These will be court specific sessions delivered by these stalwarts of our game, VNSL Technical Coach – Louisa Watson, VNSL Assistant Coach – Camilla Buchanan and VNSL Head Coach – Kat Ratnapala. A great opportunity for the more experienced netballer within a County or Franchise Academy to gain valuable coaching from our top-level elite coaches to further upskill themselves and explore new ideas.