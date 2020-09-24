Swords returns to Saracens Women

Saracens Women is delighted to welcome back Emma Swords to the club.

The scrum-half was involved in The Women in Black’s back-to-back Premier 15 title wins before spending the curtailed 2019/20 campaign with Harlequins Women.

Swords began her playing days at school in her early teens and spent time at London Irish and Esher ahead of first joining Sarries aged 17.

“I’m ready to continue developing under a great network of coaches, staff and players and to see what the season brings.”

An experienced, talented, wise head at nine, she was unfortunate to miss Saracens’ first Premier 15s victory due to a broken foot but came on as a replacement in the second to help see the game out and make history.

Swords returns to the club after relocating back to north London and is excited to back in NW4.

She said: “I’m really glad to have signed back to Saracens, it’s where I began my senior rugby and really look forward to getting stuck into the season with a team I grew up with.

“I’ve had some positive conversations with the coaching staff and was excited to sign back to the club. Change is good and I feel my time away has given me a fresh new perspective on the game and personal focuses.

Head coach Alex Austerberry said: “Emma is a player we welcome back to the club after a year away and we are thrilled to be able to see her in a Saracens shirt again.

“Combative, insightful, opportunistic, fierce and vocal, Emma has all the attributes and work ethic to excel this season. A real student of the game, she has real desire to be the best player she can be and I am sure that will see that come to fruition this season.”