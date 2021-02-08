Taylor reacts to Ealing defeat

Duncan Taylor was full of respect for Ealing Trailfinders following their victory over Saracens at StoneX Stadium on Saturday.

The Scotland centre came on as a replacement for the Men in Black in the second period as the visitors ran out 39-26 winners in the Trailfinders Challenge Cup.

“Each game at the minute is a huge learning curve for a lot of these young guys.”

“We were beaten by the better team on the day,” he said.

“They turned up in every aspect of the game and really fronted up. They had a couple of momentum swings and we couldn’t deal with that; they started the game well but kind of went inside ourselves a little bit throughout the game.

“Fair play to Ealing for taking advantage of every opportunity they had; they played a great game against us.”

Despite the loss, Taylor was keen to look ahead to the future with so many of the club’s young players featuring in the match.

“It’s a great group of lads and there are some super talented players in this team. There are some young players coming through who are really exciting.

“Each game at the minute is a huge learning curve for a lot of these young guys and the potential for this team is massive.

“We’re going to have to roll with a few punches along the way, we keep our heads up high, keep our energy up throughout the week and learn from these games.”