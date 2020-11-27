Team news: Bristol Bears Women vs Saracens Women

Three returning England internationals will start for Saracens Women against Bristol Bears Women in the Allianz Premier 15s on Saturday.

Marlie Packer, Poppy Cleall and Zoe Harrison all featured in the Red Roses’ stunning comeback win over France – with the latter two contributing tries – and will line up at seven, eight and 10 respectively on their return to club duty.

Cleall’s inclusion sees Canada’s Sophie de Goede switch to the second row to partner Molly Morrissey who began the win over Wasps last time out as a replacement.

Kelsey Clifford is the only change in the pack meaning Wales forward Georgia Evans, England veteran Rocky Clark and try-scoring sensation May Campbell keep their places in the XV.

Fly-half Harrison is the only new face in the backline, but head coach Alex Austerberry has opted to move players into different positions.

Holly Aitchison and Sydney Gregson make up the midfield with captain Lotte Clapp, Deborah Fleming and Chantelle Miell covering the back three. Scrum-half Eloise Hayward keeps the nine jersey.

On the bench, Alex Zdunek will make her senior debut for Sarries should she appear from the bench while winger Rachel Laqeretabua returns from injury.

Saracens Women team to take on Bristol Bears Women:

15 Chantelle Miell

14 Deborah Fleming

13 Sydney Gregson

12 Holly Aitchison

11 Lotte Clapp ©

10 Zoe Harrison

9 Eloise Hayward

1 Rochelle Clark

2 May Campbell

3 Kelsey Clifford

4 Sophie de Goede

5 Molly Morrissey

6 Georgia Evans

7 Marlie Packer

8 Poppy Cleall

Replacements

16 Kat Evans

17 Donna Rose

18 Alex Zdunek

19 Tamara Taylor

20 Fi McIntosh

21 Lisa Martin

22 Emma Uren

23 Rachel Laqeretabua