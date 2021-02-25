Team News: Coventry vs Saracens Men

Saracens Men have made five changes for their final pre-season match ahead of the 2020/21 Championship season.

The Men in Black head to Butts Park Arena to take on Coventry who they defeated at home 48-33 last weekend.

Hooker Kapeli Pifeleti crossed the whitewash for the fourth time in four matches in the game and earns a start, while Mike Rhodes and Sean Reffell return to the back row.

Adams-Hale is in the squad for the first time since November 2019.

The former’s inclusion sees Callum Hunter-Hill switch back to lock where he will form a Scottish second row alongside Tim Swinson.

Rotimi Segun and Juan Pablo Socino come into the backline as fresh additions with the other five spots retained by Aled Davies, Manu Vunipola, Dom Morris, Alex Lewington and Elliott Obatoyinbo.

On an extended bench, there is a place for Academy graduate Ralph Adams-Hale for the first time since injuring his ankle against Gloucester in November 2019.

Saracens team to face Coventry:

15 Elliott Obatoyinbo

14 Alex Lewington

13 Dom Morris

12 Juan Pablo Socino

11 Rotimi Segun

10 Manu Vunipola

9 Aled Davies

1 Richard Barrington

2 Kapeli Pifeleti

3 Vincent Koch

4 Callum Hunter-Hill

5 Tim Swinson

6 Mike Rhodes

7 Sean Reffell

8 Jackson Wray ©

Replacements

16 Sam Crean

17 Eroni Mawi

18 Alec Clarey

19 Joel Kpoku

20 Andy Christie

21 Tom Whiteley

22 Will Hooley

23 Ben Harris

Josh Hallett (no number)

Harry Sloan (no number)

Ollie Stonham (no number)

Ralph Adams-Hale (no number)

Josh Ibuanokpe (no number)

Toby Knight (no number)

Ethan Benson (no number)

The game will be available to watch via live-stream, click the button below for more information.