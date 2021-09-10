TEAM NEWS | DMP Durham Sharks v Saracens Women

Vicky Fleetwood insists it’s an honour to reach 50 appearances for Saracens Women as she prepares to reach the half-century landmark against DMP Durham Sharks on Saturday.

The flanker, who made her debut back in 2014, was part of both Premier 15s titles in 2018 and 2019, and has built a formidable partnership in the back-row with the likes of Marlie Packer and Poppy Cleall.

Saracens Women head to The Darlington Arena for their second match of the season, looking to build on the opening day win at Wasps last weekend.

There are three changes to the starting line-up and they all come up front. Kat Evans and Kelsey Clifford come in to the front-row, whilst Sonia Green enters the second-row to start alongside Georgia Evans.

The back-line remains unchanged from the victory at Twyford Avenue, and will be looking for a similar attacking display which saw Hannah Casey and captain Lotte Clapp both cross the try-line.

On the bench Jeanine Stephenson comes in to cover the front-row, and there could be a debut for Canadian International Janna Slevinsky who arrived as a high-profile summer signing.

Fleetwood, who has 79 England caps to her name is excited to get out there as she reaches the half century of appearances.

“I’ve been at Sarries for a number of years now but have gone back and forth with 7s and have had a few injuries keeping me out for some time, so it’s a huge achievement to be reaching 50 appearances for the club and hopefully there’s still many more to come!”

Saracens Women team to play DMP Durham Sharks:

1 Rocky Clark

2 Kat Evans

3 Kelsey Clifford

4 Sonia Green

5 Georgia Evans

6 Vicky Fleetwood

7 Marlie Packer

8 Poppy Cleall

9 Ella Wyrwas

10 Zoe Harrison

11 Lotte Clapp

12 Holly Aitchison

13 Hannah Casey

14 Chantelle Miell

15 Sarah McKenna

Replacements:

16 May Campbell

17 Jeanine Stephenson

18 Donna Rose

19 Janna Slevinsky

20 Jodie Rettie

21 Carly Waters

22 Alysha Corrigan

23 Rachel Laqeretabua