Team News: DMP Durham Sharks vs Saracens Women

Saracens Women’s 23 has changed since the announcement was made on Friday 5th February at 12pm.

Rosie Galligan will unfortunately now miss out on facing DMP Durham Sharks following a fitness test meaning Georgia Evans comes into the starting XV.

The Wales international will take the number six shirt with Sonia Green moving to lock. Sophie de Goede is now among the replacements.

Canada international Emma Taylor will make her club debut in the North East while England Number 8 Poppy Cleall and Donna Rose are reinstated. Prop Alex Zdunek is set for a first ever Sarries outing in the number one jersey.

Holly Aitchison continues at fly-half and will have scrum-half Emma Swords for company and Cara Wardles is promoted into the midfield. Former England Sevens flyer Emma Uren is picked on the wing.

A second Canadian in Alysha Corrigan could debut from the bench.

Saracens Women team to take on DMP Durham Sharks:

15 Sarah McKenna

14 Emma Uren

13 Cara Wardle

12 Chantelle Miell

11 Lotte Clapp ©

10 Holly Aitchison

9 Emma Swords

1 Alex Zdunek

2 May Campbell

3 Donna Rose

4 Sonia Green

5 Emma Taylor

6 Georgia Evans

7 Vicky Fleetwood

8 Poppy Cleall

Replacements

16 Kat Evans

17 Rocky Clark

18 Kelsey Clifford

19 Sophie de Goede

20 Marlie Packer

21 Eloise Hayward

22 Alysha Corrigan

23 Deborah Fleming