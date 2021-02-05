Team News: DMP Durham Sharks vs Saracens Women
Saracens Women’s 23 has changed since the announcement was made on Friday 5th February at 12pm.
Rosie Galligan will unfortunately now miss out on facing DMP Durham Sharks following a fitness test meaning Georgia Evans comes into the starting XV.
The Wales international will take the number six shirt with Sonia Green moving to lock. Sophie de Goede is now among the replacements.
Canada international Emma Taylor will make her club debut in the North East while England Number 8 Poppy Cleall and Donna Rose are reinstated. Prop Alex Zdunek is set for a first ever Sarries outing in the number one jersey.
Holly Aitchison continues at fly-half and will have scrum-half Emma Swords for company and Cara Wardles is promoted into the midfield. Former England Sevens flyer Emma Uren is picked on the wing.
A second Canadian in Alysha Corrigan could debut from the bench.
Saracens Women team to take on DMP Durham Sharks:
15 Sarah McKenna
14 Emma Uren
13 Cara Wardle
12 Chantelle Miell
11 Lotte Clapp ©
10 Holly Aitchison
9 Emma Swords
1 Alex Zdunek
2 May Campbell
3 Donna Rose
4 Sonia Green
5 Emma Taylor
6 Georgia Evans
7 Vicky Fleetwood
8 Poppy Cleall
Replacements
16 Kat Evans
17 Rocky Clark
18 Kelsey Clifford
19 Sophie de Goede
20 Marlie Packer
21 Eloise Hayward
22 Alysha Corrigan
23 Deborah Fleming