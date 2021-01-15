Team News: Ealing Trailfinders vs Saracens Men

Saracens begin their Trailfinders Challenge Cup campaign on the road at Ealing Trailfinders with seven full internationals in the starting XV.

England Number 8 Billy Vunipola features in the back row alongside Namibian Janco Venter while Fiji’s Eroni Mawi and Springbok World Cup winner Vincent Koch start at loosehead and tighthead prop respectively.

After kicking seven from seven in his last outing, Will Hooley of USA partners Welshman Aled Davies at half-back while Scotland centre Duncan Taylor is in the midfield.

Sarries take on Ealing Trailfinders in the Trailfinders Challenge Cup opener before a trip to Doncaster Knights.

Hooker Tom Woolstencroft will captain the side and leads a pack which contains three Academy products in Jon Kpoku, Ollie Stonham and Andy Christie.

Academy graduates Rotimi Segun, Dom Morris and Elliott Obatoyinbo are selected alongside Sevens star Ben Harris who completes an exciting backline.

Former Ealing man Harry Sloan is among the replacements as is lock Llewelyn Jones who has joined Saracens on a two-week loan from Ampthill.

Saracens team to take on Ealing Trailfinders:

15 Elliott Obatoyinbo

14 Ben Harris

13 Dom Morris

12 Duncan Taylor

11 Rotimi Segun

10 Will Hooley

9 Aled Davies

1 Eroni Mawi

2 Tom Woolstencroft ©

3 Vincent Koch

4 Jon Kpoku

5 Ollie Stonham

6 Janco Venter

7 Andy Christie

8 Billy Vunipola

Replacements

16 Kapeli Pifeleti

17 Sam Crean

18 Josh Ibuanokpe

19 Llewelyn Jones

20 Callum Hunter-Hill

21 Tom Whiteley

22 Harry Sloan

23 Charlie Watson