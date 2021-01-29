Team News: Exeter Chiefs Women vs Saracens Women

Saracens Women will finally get back to Allianz Premier 15s action on Saturday when they travel to Exeter Chiefs Women.

The Women in Black haven’t played since 19th December due to covid-related postponements and a two-week season pause, and head to Sandy Park for their first ever meeting with the Devonians.

England international Vicky Fleetwood returns from injury to feature in the back row alongside Marlie Packer and Canada forward Sophie de Goede, while there is Anglo-Welsh feel to the second row with Georgia Evans and Tamara Taylor teaming up.

Fleetwood returns from injury as does Galligan after a year out.

Prop Rocky Clark is back in the mix, joining top try scorer May Campbell and youngster Kelsey Clifford in the front row.

In the backline, Eloise Hayward continues at scrum-half with Holly Aitchison moving into the fly half spot in the absence of Zoe Harrison.

Chantelle Miell and Hannah Casey form a new midfield partnership, as captain Lotte Clapp, Deborah Fleming and Sarah McKenna make up an exciting back three.

On the bench, there is a long-awaited return for Rosie Galligan who has worked extremely hard with the medical team to feature in a matchday 23 for the first time since suffering a serious ankle injury against Worcester Warriors Women over a year ago.

Saracens Women team to take on Exeter Chiefs Women:

15 Sarah McKenna

14 Deborah Fleming

13 Hannah Casey

12 Chantelle Miell

11 Lotte Clapp ©

10 Holly Aitchison

9 Eloise Hayward

1 Rocky Clark

2 May Campbell

3 Kelsey Clifford

4 Georgia Evans

5 Tamara Taylor

6 Vicky Fleetwood

7 Marlie Packer

8 Sophie de Goede

Replacements

16 Jodie Rettie

17 Donna Rose

18 Alex Zdunek

19 Rosie Galligan

20 Poppy Cleall

21 Emma Swords

22 Cara Wardle

23 Emma Uren