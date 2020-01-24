Team News: Firwood Waterloo Ladies Dev vs Saracens Women Dev

The Saracens Women Development Team will be looking to continue their winning run as they travel north to face Firwood Waterloo Ladies Development team on Saturday 25 January (KO 14H00).

Saracens are currently sat top of the table in the Tyrrells Premier 15s Development League with 44 points from their nine games to date.

The Dev Team have started 2020 with a bang, opening the decade with 58 – 5 and 55 – 0 wins over Loughborough Lightning and Worcester Warriors Women respectively.

Saracens Women Coach Lewis Sones is sticking largely with the same team from the last two rounds but has added to the starting XV for Saturday’s trip to the Merseyside

Kat Evans comes in at hooker while Cara Wardle starts at outside centre. This has meant a shift to fullback for Aine Staunton after impressing in the 13 jersey over the last few rounds.