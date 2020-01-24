Saracens

Together Saracens

Login

Team News: Firwood Waterloo Ladies Dev vs Saracens Women Dev

24-01-2020 Club News - Abdullah Mahmood

The Saracens Women Development Team will be looking to continue their winning run as they travel north to face Firwood Waterloo Ladies Development team on Saturday 25 January (KO 14H00).

Saracens are currently sat top of the table in the Tyrrells Premier 15s Development League with 44 points from their nine games to date.

The Dev Team have started 2020 with a bang, opening the decade with 58 – 5 and 55 – 0 wins over Loughborough Lightning and Worcester Warriors Women respectively.

Saracens Women Coach Lewis Sones is sticking largely with the same team from the last two rounds but has added to the starting XV for Saturday’s trip to the Merseyside

Kat Evans comes in at hooker while Cara Wardle starts at outside centre. This has meant a shift to fullback for Aine Staunton after impressing in the 13 jersey over the last few rounds.

Get your tickets to The Duel

Saracens Women Development Team to face Firwood Waterloo Ladies Development Team, Memorial Ground, KO 14H00

1 Donna Rose

2 Kat Evans

3 Alex Zdunek

4 Aisha Abu-Marzouq

5 Kate Skelton (c)

6 Sarah Bebbington

7 Kay Searcy

8 Libby Lockwood

9 Jade Knight

10 Anna Goddard

11 Emelie Hellgren

12 Jade Wong

13 Cara Wardle

14 Maddie Vaughan-Johncey

15 Aine Staunton

 Replacements

16 Sophia John

17 Meryem Arik

18 Chrissy Siczowa

19 Kat Robinson

20 Rebecca Bushell

21 Bluebell Nicholls

22 Ellie Lennon[/vc_column_text]

Latest News Articles
Partners
Simba
Hy-Pro
Nike