TEAM NEWS | Gallagher Premiership Final
Saracens captain Owen Farrell says the club have the opportunity to complete a truly special achievement on Saturday when they take on Leicester Tigers in the Gallagher Premiership Final at Twickenham.
The Men in Black are back in the showpiece event at the first time of asking after their return to the top flight, and could add a sixth Premiership title to their trophy cabinet on an enormous day for the club.
Director of Rugby Mark McCall has made one change to the starting line-up from the side that beat Harlequins last weekend in the semi-final, with Nick Isiekwe returning to the second-row after his phenomenal impact from the bench.
Mako Vunipola will lead the team out at HQ for his 200th appearance for Sarries, whilst Andy Christie could reach his half century of appearances from the bench in two landmark games for two crucial players.
Vunipola, Jamie George and Vincent Koch start in the tried-and-tested front-row, with Isiekwe alongside Maro Itoje in the engine room.
Theo McFarland, Ben Earl and Billy Vunipola will operate in the back-row after their relentless display in the last four.
Aled Davies, who scored a great try against Quins keeps his place at nine, with the skipper managing the game alongside him at fly-half.
The in-form midfield pairing of Nick Tompkins and Elliot Daly will be looking for more of the same at HQ, with the back-three of Sean Maitland, Max Malins and Alex Goode once again looking to take any opportunities that come their way.
On the bench Jackson Wray returns and he will be aiming to win his fifth Premiership title, with plenty of big-game experience as well in the form of Duncan Taylor and Alex Lozowski.
Farrell, who skippers the side on Saturday is full of excitement ahead of the final.
“We’ve got an opportunity to do something special and we’re really looking forward to it.
We’re up against a fantastic side who we respect, so we have had to make sure our preparation has been right.
The past is the past and we want to make sure that all of the exciting stuff is in front of us.”
Saracens Men:
1 Mako Vunipola
2 Jamie George
3 Vincent Koch
4 Maro Itoje
5 Nick Isiekwe
6 Theo McFarland
7 Ben Earl
8 Billy Vunipola
9 Aled Davies
10 Owen Farrell (c)
11 Sean Maitland
12 Nick Tompkins
13 Elliot Daly
14 Max Malins
15 Alex Goode
Replacements:
16 Kapeli Pifeleti
17 Eroni Mawi
18 Alec Clarey
19 Jackson Wray
20 Andy Christie
21 Ivan van Zyl
22 Duncan Taylor
23 Alex Lozowski